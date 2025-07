Mystic Brews Is Out Now!!

Hi, Potion enthusiasts! 👋

Grab your copy of the game for a 10% discount at 4.99$ original price.



All feedback and opinions are welcome!

Join the official discord server and give any comment about the game ❤️

Every patch and updates made will be 100% free in the future! 😎

Thank you so much for trying it out,

Have a good day and brew some potions!