25 July 2025 Build 19359153 Edited 25 July 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
- Corrected a bug the prevented progress when reporting discussion with the engineer about the Professor.
- Fixed a bug that required the player to move away before ionterracting with something.

