Update v0.6.5 – New Map, Smuggler Secrets, and Bandit Bloodbaths

The wasteland just got meaner, deeper, and more rewarding. Update 0.6.5 delivers a mix of quality-of-life features, brutal new content, and a refreshed world map that calls for bold explorers to start fresh and dive back in.







World & Location Changes

New Wasteland Map (v0.6.5)

The world has shifted. A new version of the Wasteland map is now available — to explore the new locations and content, you’ll need to start a fresh new world.

Official servers will stay as they are for now. We’ll first talk with our community of official server players to see whether they feel ready to move into a fresh new world with all the new content, or if they'd prefer to continue their current progress. As always, your voice will guide the decision. Smuggler Bunkers Added

Secret trader bunkers used by smugglers are now scattered across the wasteland. Tracking them down might lead to rare goods and shady deals.

Two New Bandit Locations (Marked as Danger)

Two brutal new bandit locations have appeared on the map, each offering a different level of chaos:



- The first location features standard bandit enemies without elite units — a deadly but manageable entry point for early-game players looking for loot and a challenge.



- The second location is a true nightmare zone, swarming with the toughest bandits in the game, including elite enemies and the fearsome Lord Baron (ex Bandit Warlord). Each bandit location is also resupplied by two flying transports that regularly drop large lootable containers in the center. These containers can be unlocked using the correct bandit keys and contain highly useful gear.



If you’re well-armed, you can even shoot down these transports mid-flight. But beware — if they crash, the elite transport crew will drop in and make sure things get... personal.



Use the buildings around the outskirts to your advantage, and advance carefully into the center of the bandit hive.

Just don’t mess up in the middle — there’s no rescue, and you won’t get your gear back unless you clear the whole place on your own.

Items & Gear

New Food Items

Tuna Can, Sardine Can, EXP-099, TOS-ER, OGD C1... and one mysterious food item we won’t spoil here. Some heal, some... surprise. Vintage Rifle Update

Magazine size increased. Stay in the fight longer. Baseball Bat Can Be Repaired

You can now patch it up with a Whetstone until proper repair kits are introduced. Bandit Loot Adjusted

Bandits now drop revised gear — more varied, more deadly, more wasteland-worthy.



Gameplay Improvements

Obstacle Awareness

Players can no longer stand up if there’s something blocking above. Your spine thanks you. Improved Item Highlighting

Items assigned to equipment slots now stand out visually for easier inventory handling. Drop Distance on Death Reduced

Items now fall right on your position when you die — no more hunting them across the dust.

UI, Journal & Settings

Journal Now Tracks Survival Time

A new “Statistics” section in the Journal lets you see how long you’ve survived. A badge of honor — or shame. New Settings Options

You can now switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, and between metric units (Kg, L) or US units (Lb, Oz, Gal, Fl Oz, Qt).

Achievements

Four New Achievements

No spoilers. Just know they’re out there — and they’re watching.



What Will Come Next?

We’re already working on the next stage of chaos. Here’s what’s on the way:

New voiceovers for the entire bandit faction, bringing more personality and threat to every encounter. Completely remodeled bandits, redesigned in our signature visual style. They’re getting meaner — and better looking. More trader spots across the world, with a general reshuffle of current traders to offer more variety in bartering routes and resources. The wasteland is shifting again — and it’s going to get louder, sharper, and more dangerous.







From the Dev Team

We're working hard every single day to bring Plains of Pain closer to the full 1.0 release. Every update, every fix, every line of code is built with care — and with our amazing community in mind.



Your support, feedback, and passion make all of this possible. We’re building this wasteland together, and we can’t wait to show you what’s still to come.



Stay strong out there.

— Your Plains of Pain Dev Team





