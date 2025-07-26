 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19359042 Edited 27 July 2025 – 05:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  1. Added a Zakka Car selling hats, glasses, and other items outside River Town Library.

  2. Added Steam Deck support.

Optimizations

  1. Optimized a significant amount of English localization text.

  2. Optimized localized shop signage for some stores.

Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue preventing players from obtaining resident NPCs living in the home during New Game+ runs.

  2. Fixed the DLC music player stopping playback during sleep, game over screens, and other interfaces.

  3. Fixed an issue where Orion Xu was missing from the preparation room before the final battle despite having max affection.

