New
Added a Zakka Car selling hats, glasses, and other items outside River Town Library.
Added Steam Deck support.
Optimizations
Optimized a significant amount of English localization text.
Optimized localized shop signage for some stores.
Fixes
Fixed an issue preventing players from obtaining resident NPCs living in the home during New Game+ runs.
Fixed the DLC music player stopping playback during sleep, game over screens, and other interfaces.
Fixed an issue where Orion Xu was missing from the preparation room before the final battle despite having max affection.
Changed files in this update