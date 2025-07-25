dwarf hp increased to 300
movement speed increased furhter
ninja hp increased by 20
movement increased further
Tactical sprint removed from melee team, now only does walking and running to prevent feeling like movement delay at start run.
Statue replication Fix Test
Frogman size repliacte test
footstep sound changed
Meele team can no longer shoot with guns
character fixes test, sound fix test and bug fix
