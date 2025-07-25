 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19358989
dwarf hp increased to 300
movement speed increased furhter

ninja hp increased by 20
movement increased further

Tactical sprint removed from melee team, now only does walking and running to prevent feeling like movement delay at start run.

Statue replication Fix Test

Frogman size repliacte test

footstep sound changed

Meele team can no longer shoot with guns

