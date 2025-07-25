 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Hey everyone!
We’ve just pushed a small but important update with the following improvements:

🎨 UI Updates: Visual enhancements to improve the overall user experience.

🤖 NPC Bug Fixes: Fixed some issues related to NPC behavior.

🔧 General optimizations and minor improvements.

As always, your feedback means a lot to us — thanks for playing! ❤️

