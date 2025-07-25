Hey everyone!
We’ve just pushed a small but important update with the following improvements:
🎨 UI Updates: Visual enhancements to improve the overall user experience.
🤖 NPC Bug Fixes: Fixed some issues related to NPC behavior.
🔧 General optimizations and minor improvements.
As always, your feedback means a lot to us — thanks for playing! ❤️
🛠️ Small Update is Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update