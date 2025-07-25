 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19358977 Edited 25 July 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the game from saving.

Fixed an issue with the visualization of the throwable 3D explosive model (the thrown 3D model differed from the one held in the character’s hand).

P.S. We’re working on a major update! Enjoy the game, everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604431
