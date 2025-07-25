Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the game from saving.
Fixed an issue with the visualization of the throwable 3D explosive model (the thrown 3D model differed from the one held in the character’s hand).
P.S. We’re working on a major update! Enjoy the game, everyone!
Hotfix #4
Update notes via Steam Community
