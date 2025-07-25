Hey everyone! Got a quick update for you,



Balanced the prices of totems

Buffed the Mitas Touch perk. Previously, it gave 1 gold every 5 minutes. Now it gives 1 gold every 2 minutes

Fixed bug where upgrades would not be applied on loading a saved game

Fixed bug where it was almost impossible to catch fish in shallow water

Fixed bug where catching fish took much longer on loading a saved game

Fixed bug where mola mola fish’s weight was hard capped at 6k pounds.

Removed sound of Ivan until I find a better (less annoying) sound for him. For now you will only hear his footsteps so keep an ear out.



Thanks!