25 July 2025 Build 19358944 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Got a quick update for you,

Balanced the prices of totems

Buffed the Mitas Touch perk. Previously, it gave 1 gold every 5 minutes. Now it gives 1 gold every 2 minutes

Fixed bug where upgrades would not be applied on loading a saved game

Fixed bug where it was almost impossible to catch fish in shallow water

Fixed bug where catching fish took much longer on loading a saved game

Fixed bug where mola mola fish’s weight was hard capped at 6k pounds.

Removed sound of Ivan until I find a better (less annoying) sound for him. For now you will only hear his footsteps so keep an ear out.

Thanks!

