Patch notes:

We have fixed an issue where a contract requiring the demolition of a house required the destruction of all objects in the house. Now, the game does not require you to find every single item to complete the task. We have also changed the task progress display from numbers to percentages.



We have fixed a bug that caused some furniture to disappear from maps after leaving and returning to the contract location.



We have fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck in the tutorial due to insufficient debris to collect.



Translations for all languages have been improved.



Hey everyone!We’ve just rolled out a new update for the Deconstruction Simulator: Prologue! This patch includes key bug fixes as well as a number of general improvements to make your experience even better.We’ve also made many small tweaks and enhancements across the game. We’re sure you’ll notice the difference, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts!See you soon,Deconstruction Simulator Team