 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19358869 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:46:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Added a level boss
2. Increased the amount of money dropped by enemies
3. Added several equipments

Subsequent updates:
1. The equipment dropped by the boss has been completed and is waiting to be installed
2. The character attributes will be refined and classified
3. Props are no longer simply produced, but can affect more places

Changed files in this update

Depot 3768081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link