1. Added a level boss
2. Increased the amount of money dropped by enemies
3. Added several equipments
Subsequent updates:
1. The equipment dropped by the boss has been completed and is waiting to be installed
2. The character attributes will be refined and classified
3. Props are no longer simply produced, but can affect more places
Content Updates
