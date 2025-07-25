We’ve made a series of small but impactful fixes and optimizations to improve the overall gameplay feel and stability. Here’s what’s included

Optimization

Arrow placement and bow movement animations have been optimized

Archer's bow-drawing mechanic has been refined

Catapult firing reaction animations have been optimized

Molotov throwing and movement mechanics have been improved

Ranger spawner archer behavior inside buildings has been optimized

Soldier decision-making system updated

Villager animation selection logic updated

Some camera shake effects have been optimized

UI crosshair movement has been refined

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where music would cut off when too many sounds played simultaneously; distant sounds have been lowered

Fixed a bug that occurred when the battering ram was destroyed

Rare visual bug when a wall is destroyed has been fixed

Resolved a visual glitch causing random white artifacts on the map



Thanks for your continued support and feedback, see you on the battlefield!