We’ve made a series of small but impactful fixes and optimizations to improve the overall gameplay feel and stability. Here’s what’s included
Optimization
Arrow placement and bow movement animations have been optimized
Archer's bow-drawing mechanic has been refined
Catapult firing reaction animations have been optimized
Molotov throwing and movement mechanics have been improved
Ranger spawner archer behavior inside buildings has been optimized
Soldier decision-making system updated
Villager animation selection logic updated
Some camera shake effects have been optimized
UI crosshair movement has been refined
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where music would cut off when too many sounds played simultaneously; distant sounds have been lowered
Fixed a bug that occurred when the battering ram was destroyed
Rare visual bug when a wall is destroyed has been fixed
Resolved a visual glitch causing random white artifacts on the map
Thanks for your continued support and feedback, see you on the battlefield!
Changed files in this update