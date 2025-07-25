 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19358817
We’ve made a series of small but impactful fixes and optimizations to improve the overall gameplay feel and stability. Here’s what’s included

Optimization

  • Arrow placement and bow movement animations have been optimized

  • Archer's bow-drawing mechanic has been refined

  • Catapult firing reaction animations have been optimized

  • Molotov throwing and movement mechanics have been improved

  • Ranger spawner archer behavior inside buildings has been optimized

  • Soldier decision-making system updated

  • Villager animation selection logic updated

  • Some camera shake effects have been optimized

  • UI crosshair movement has been refined

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where music would cut off when too many sounds played simultaneously; distant sounds have been lowered

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when the battering ram was destroyed

  • Rare visual bug when a wall is destroyed has been fixed

  • Resolved a visual glitch causing random white artifacts on the map

Thanks for your continued support and feedback, see you on the battlefield!

