Update Notes – Chapter 2 Balancing

The enemy in Chapter 2 now has only a 25% chance to blow out lit candles , rather than extinguishing them immediately.

The player's lighter now features an increased attenuation radius, offering better visibility in darker areas.

I want to sincerely thank everyone for the feedback on Chapter 2. I understand it may have felt overly difficult for some, and I’m still learning how to strike the right balance between challenge and enjoyment. While some players found creative ways to push through, others struggled, so I truly hope this update brings a more fair and fun experience for everyone.

Your support means the world to me, and these lessons will absolutely help shape my future projects.

Thank you again for playing!