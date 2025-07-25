 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19358782 Edited 25 July 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2V
* Added
- Large-scale capture system
- Added setting for ship angle offset
- Added a skill for the Guard class: Bubble Blowing
- Added a drill
* Updated
- More ores in the mining area
- Automatic ore recovery in the mining area
- Added a passive skill for the Assault class to automatically restore ammunition
- Strengthened the Twin Dragons and the Troublemaker

---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2U
*Additions
- Added UI display for mining cargo holds
- Added some materials and hull types
- New mechanism for magnetic hulls
- Factory batch production of materials
*Update
- One less ore is dug each time
- Increased the drop rate of ores and the production cost of some ships
- The size and drop rate of ores are more extreme
- Fixed the issue where custom carriers do not launch small aircraft
- Optimized the material display effect
- Ship modules can also benefit from the effects of the parent ship
- Updated some art effects ---------------------------------------------------
Beta v0.2.2S
* Added privacy policy panel
* Optimized grappling hook
* Optimized UI of the dock page

Changed files in this update

太空战舰 Content Depot 1605951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link