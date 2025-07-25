---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2V

* Added

- Large-scale capture system

- Added setting for ship angle offset

- Added a skill for the Guard class: Bubble Blowing

- Added a drill

* Updated

- More ores in the mining area

- Automatic ore recovery in the mining area

- Added a passive skill for the Assault class to automatically restore ammunition

- Strengthened the Twin Dragons and the Troublemaker



---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2U

*Additions

- Added UI display for mining cargo holds

- Added some materials and hull types

- New mechanism for magnetic hulls

- Factory batch production of materials

*Update

- One less ore is dug each time

- Increased the drop rate of ores and the production cost of some ships

- The size and drop rate of ores are more extreme

- Fixed the issue where custom carriers do not launch small aircraft

- Optimized the material display effect

- Ship modules can also benefit from the effects of the parent ship

- Updated some art effects ---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2S

* Added privacy policy panel

* Optimized grappling hook

* Optimized UI of the dock page