25 July 2025 Build 19358732 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new chainsaw skin - red chainsaw!

  • Completely changed the spinner screen with a bigger spinner, light up lettering and a preview of the potential skins you can unlock.

  • Completely changed the inventory screen making it easier to choose skins and displaying your currently selected skins.

  • Improved the look of the buttons.

  • Added a challenges button - coming soon!

  • Other behind the scenes improvements to speed up load times and simplify processes.

  • Updated the legendary chainsaw skin so all chainsaws now use the improved sprite.

