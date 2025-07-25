Added a new chainsaw skin - red chainsaw!
Completely changed the spinner screen with a bigger spinner, light up lettering and a preview of the potential skins you can unlock.
Completely changed the inventory screen making it easier to choose skins and displaying your currently selected skins.
Improved the look of the buttons.
Added a challenges button - coming soon!
Other behind the scenes improvements to speed up load times and simplify processes.
Updated the legendary chainsaw skin so all chainsaws now use the improved sprite.
UI Overhaul
