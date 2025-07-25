Hello!



Some quick patch notes this Friday, but before that I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who's played the game so far, I really appreciate all the feedback as well as the bug reports. Thanks so much! Let's have a look:

- Added V-Sync toggle to the options.

- Fixed the home key messing up the terminal caret.

- The game bootup can now be skipped with ESC.

- Improved performance in the ending scenes.

- Updated credits.



I'll be taking a look at some more bug reports in the next few days, so there'll more than likely be another patch coming next week.

That being said have a great weekend, and thanks again for playing!



-Mike