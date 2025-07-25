 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19358723 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:26:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Some quick patch notes this Friday, but before that I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who's played the game so far, I really appreciate all the feedback as well as the bug reports. Thanks so much! Let's have a look:

- Added V-Sync toggle to the options.
- Fixed the home key messing up the terminal caret.
- The game bootup can now be skipped with ESC.
- Improved performance in the ending scenes.
- Updated credits.

I'll be taking a look at some more bug reports in the next few days, so there'll more than likely be another patch coming next week.

That being said have a great weekend, and thanks again for playing!

-Mike

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3684612
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3684613
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link