Hello!
Some quick patch notes this Friday, but before that I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who's played the game so far, I really appreciate all the feedback as well as the bug reports. Thanks so much! Let's have a look:
- Added V-Sync toggle to the options.
- Fixed the home key messing up the terminal caret.
- The game bootup can now be skipped with ESC.
- Improved performance in the ending scenes.
- Updated credits.
I'll be taking a look at some more bug reports in the next few days, so there'll more than likely be another patch coming next week.
That being said have a great weekend, and thanks again for playing!
-Mike
