Hello, dear farmers!

The playtest has been extended, so you can keep playing!

Over the first week, I received tons of feedback regarding the game’s balance. This patch focuses on smoothing out the difficulty curve. Previously, runs were often either too easy or too punishing – now things should feel more even and consistent.

There are lots of changes, but if you don’t have time to read the full changelog, here’s a quick summary:

Two new scarecrows!

Weather difficulty now scales better as you progress. Tougher levels appear later but with more frequent hazards. Early levels should feel easier overall.

For new players or those struggling to pay taxes, there's a brand new scarecrow: Sock It Away! – it helps you save up coins toward your tax goals.

The current meta heavily favored using Wheat to fertilize soil, while the Fertilizer card felt like a weaker alternative. Now, you get an epic upgrade for Fertilizer and a new scarecrow called Overflow to help you fertilize your fields more effectively.

Merging cards at the forge didn’t previously account for the deck-thinning value. Prices are now a bit higher, but in return, shops let you remove more than one card at once.

In the previous version, players often ended runs with a pile of unused gems. Now, right before the final level , you can visit either Market or Forge, giving you a proper chance to spend your gems wisely. Plus, the map now features more branching paths , so you can better plan your route.

The Plow Man scarecrow often clogged up decks in later stages. From now on, it will generate up to 10 plow cards per level, no more. Also, if you're using Cabbage , any extra cards gained during harvest will now be marked as Exhaust , helping you avoid being overwhelmed by temporary cards.

I also tweaked the energy costs of several cards and adjusted the values of a few crops.

If you're curious, feel free to check out the full changelog below!

‼️ New Scarecrows

Sock It Away! (Rare) - On the day’s end add coins equal to unused energy. Max 50 per level.

Overflow (Legendary) - On harvest, if crop has 3+ water, fertilize the soil.

⚖️ Balance Changes

🗺️ Map

At least one Forge should now spawn just before the final level. With the late Market, they should now give you good options to finish your deck before the final level.

Map nodes should have a little more connections now, giving you more variety when choosing the path.

Harder biomes are more likely to spawn in the late game, rather than in the early.

Hazardous weather conditions (storms, ice cubes, wild vines) are more likely to appear on later levels. They should also not repeat so often (but still can!).

📦 Miscellaneous

The value of skipped opened card packs (received as a level reward) is reduced by 50%. This makes opening them more risky, and makes more sense when quick selling.

The first card supply drop may now have more interesting options to choose from. They will still be items from three categories: planting, plowing, and watering, just with more variety.

Early tax payments (aka “Pay all taxes!”) will now have a bigger reward (max 25 gems, 7 or more days before the last day, scaling down each day). Also, any card supply drops you would have earned by continuing will also be added to your rewards as card packs.

Improved card drawing randomization. It should now better prioritize watering, plowing, and planting cards based on the current game state.

Added option to remove more than one card through the Market. The price was also adjusted: 10 gems + 20 gems for each removal.

🌱 Cards and plants

🆕 Added new epic upgrade for Cauliflower , which gives more range (1 → row of 2), but keeps the exhaust.

🆕 Added new legendary upgrade for Fertilizer , which gives more range (row of 2 → rect 2x2), and costs 2 energy (instead of 1).

🔼 Increased range of legendary Tomato: row of 2 → row of 3.

🔼 Increased base value of Corn: 10 → 12 coins.

🔼 Decreased growth duration of Pumpkin: 6 → 5 days.

🔼 Decreased activation duration of Pumpkin’s Jackpot-O’-Lantern: 10 → 8 days.

🔼 Decreased energy cost of Ploughing Machines , to make them a better alternative to Iron Hoes: rare version: 2 → 1 epic stays with 2 legendary version: 3 → 2

⬇️ 🌟 All card upgrades (both single and merge) are a bit pricier now. In most cases, the price for upgrading a common card to a rare is 5 gems more expensive.

⬇️ Decreased value of Beetroot: 10 → 8 coins.

⬇️ All Cabbage temporary cards, added to the hand on level, are now exhaust cards.

🎃 Scarecrows

🔄 Plow Man scarecrow now has a limit of 10 Wooden Hoes spawned per level. Chance to spawn per plant is now increased from 25% → 33%.

⬇️ Stonks scarecrow now has a limit of 100 gems spawned per level.

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

Updated credits screen with information that all art, music, and code were made by me, as some players weren’t sure who made it.

Hope you like the changes. As always, I am more than happy to take your feedback.

Best,

– Piotrek