Updates
- Added a barrel table to sitting places
- Small wall shelves can store 12 mugs instead of 10
- Guests wake up when you burp on them
- You can now see the ingredients of meals and stews on the menu
- Added sausages to the baskets of a market stall
- Reservations don’t have the same host name anymore
- Reservations now accept a special wish which is currently running
- Birthdays are more party like
- Nobles order just wine and are not happy if you have none
- Guests order dinner mostly on specific times around 12:00, 18:00 and 00:00
- Lowered the frequency of lost pouches
- Forced the delivery to arrive when getting lost anywhere
- Workers take lost pouches and magic gold when taking tips
- Increased the visits from guests even when more orders are open
- Performance optimizations specially when owning more taverns
- Worker improvements
Fixes
- Fixed a bug, where performance drops extremely in the tavernmenu when the levelup animation runs on the worker tab
- Fixed a bug, when buying a tavern, selling, and buy again the start tools are empty
- The tavern music is now muted again when a bard enters the tavern
- Workers take farmer tips correctly when not inside the tavern
- Fixed some worker problems with priority and not including tasks
- Some small fixes
