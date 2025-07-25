 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19358613
Updates


  • Added a barrel table to sitting places
  • Small wall shelves can store 12 mugs instead of 10
  • Guests wake up when you burp on them
  • You can now see the ingredients of meals and stews on the menu
  • Added sausages to the baskets of a market stall
  • Reservations don’t have the same host name anymore
  • Reservations now accept a special wish which is currently running
  • Birthdays are more party like
  • Nobles order just wine and are not happy if you have none
  • Guests order dinner mostly on specific times around 12:00, 18:00 and 00:00
  • Lowered the frequency of lost pouches
  • Forced the delivery to arrive when getting lost anywhere
  • Workers take lost pouches and magic gold when taking tips
  • Increased the visits from guests even when more orders are open
  • Performance optimizations specially when owning more taverns
  • Worker improvements



Fixes


  • Fixed a bug, where performance drops extremely in the tavernmenu when the levelup animation runs on the worker tab
  • Fixed a bug, when buying a tavern, selling, and buy again the start tools are empty
  • The tavern music is now muted again when a bard enters the tavern
  • Workers take farmer tips correctly when not inside the tavern
  • Fixed some worker problems with priority and not including tasks
  • Some small fixes

