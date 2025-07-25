Greetings, warriors.

We are excited to announce the official release of SLAYER: the Demon Haunted World on Steam.

Thank you for your patience, feedback, and encouragement throughout our journey. Your support made this day possible.

Official Release

Date: July 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM (KST)

Now available worldwide on Steam.

New Content

The full version includes the following three game modes:

Hell Mode – A hardcore challenge for experienced players

Casual Mode – A friendly mode for relaxed combat

Standard Mode – Balanced gameplay that reflects the original experience

Each mode provides a unique way to explore the dark fantasy world of SLAYER, tailored to your skill level and playstyle.

Ongoing Development

This release is only the beginning.

We will continue updating and improving the game based on your feedback.

Thank you once again. We’ll see you in the cursed world.

— Dev Team of SLAYER: the Demon Haunted World