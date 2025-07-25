 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19358605 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, warriors.

We are excited to announce the official release of SLAYER: the Demon Haunted World on Steam.

Thank you for your patience, feedback, and encouragement throughout our journey. Your support made this day possible.

Official Release
Date: July 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM (KST)
Now available worldwide on Steam.

New Content
The full version includes the following three game modes:

  • Hell Mode – A hardcore challenge for experienced players

  • Casual Mode – A friendly mode for relaxed combat

  • Standard Mode – Balanced gameplay that reflects the original experience

Each mode provides a unique way to explore the dark fantasy world of SLAYER, tailored to your skill level and playstyle.

Ongoing Development
This release is only the beginning.
We will continue updating and improving the game based on your feedback.

Thank you once again. We’ll see you in the cursed world.

— Dev Team of SLAYER: the Demon Haunted World

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link