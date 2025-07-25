Hi folks,
this hotfix fixes a few reported bugs and adds some new content, actions, and perks. Even though I'll be in low productivity and vacation mode until September, I'm still checking reports and will push out fixes as needed. Full development will kick back into full swing after that.
In the meantime, if you’re reporting a bug, you can still send your player.log and a zipped copy of your save folder, both located at:
C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Spyridon Thalassinos\\Erannorth 3 - Renaissance
and email them to support@erannorth.com.
It really helps pinpoint the issue and frees up more time to focus on adding new content. I'm looking forward to hearing your feedback, suggestions, and anything else you'd like to see as we head toward 1.0. Thanks for your support, and enjoy the game!
Hotfix - 25/07/25 # 0.7.85
Fixed some narrative and logic issues during the parting scene with Augustin in the Guard Tower before the Taymoor Ruins.
Added a fail-safe after the Watchtower to automatically fail any side quests that remain active but can no longer be completed past this stage.
Fixed an issue where it was possible to head to the Watchtower before talking to the guard at Llanford's East Gate. This ensures you can't miss the warning that certain side quests become unavailable beyond that point.
Fixed some typos in various conversations.
Added Lua extension: `TieLooseEnds(questId)`, which will fail the specified quest if it is still in progress.
Added a fallback discovery for tiles that don't have any discoveries.
Added "My Stash" container in Harronwell Manor.
Added 10 perks and actions in the new "Corruption" tree.
Based on their story, certain companions will start with Corruption and gain access to parts of the new Corruption tree. However, only the main character can potentially max it out.
Buffed several underpowered perks to improve their usefulness.
Most of the changes and fixes in this hotfix will only apply to new games, or to games saved before recruiting the affected companions or playing through the affected conversations.
Changed files in this update