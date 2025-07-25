Hi folks,

this hotfix fixes a few reported bugs and adds some new content, actions, and perks. Even though I'll be in low productivity and vacation mode until September, I'm still checking reports and will push out fixes as needed. Full development will kick back into full swing after that.

In the meantime, if you’re reporting a bug, you can still send your player.log and a zipped copy of your save folder, both located at:

C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Spyridon Thalassinos\\Erannorth 3 - Renaissance

and email them to support@erannorth.com.

It really helps pinpoint the issue and frees up more time to focus on adding new content. I'm looking forward to hearing your feedback, suggestions, and anything else you'd like to see as we head toward 1.0. Thanks for your support, and enjoy the game!

Hotfix - 25/07/25 # 0.7.85