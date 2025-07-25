Fixed a bug with infinite thoughtfulness when clicking on a table
Fixed a bug with the Collector achievement. Now you can get it
Fixed a defect with the Bad Habit achievement.
Improved interaction with burnout, now the more times you burn out, the longer it will take you to get out of this state.
Fixed a bug with interface sounds after restarting the game
