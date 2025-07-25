 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19358585
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with infinite thoughtfulness when clicking on a table

  • Fixed a bug with the Collector achievement. Now you can get it

  • Fixed a defect with the Bad Habit achievement.

  • Improved interaction with burnout, now the more times you burn out, the longer it will take you to get out of this state.

  • Fixed a bug with interface sounds after restarting the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 3694841
