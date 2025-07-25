Hello, Chefs! 🧑🏻‍🍳🦞

It’s been a month since Coastal Kitchen Simulator launched in Early Access, and we’re committed to making it better with every update. Today’s patch reflects that mission, bringing meaningful features and improvements inspired by your feedback while staying true to our vision of a cozy yet challenging kitchen management experience 😀

Let’s dive into what’s new in this update:

1. Introducing Beverages

Your customers now want more than just food. They expect drinks too! Each order will now include a beverage, adding an extra layer of challenge to your workflow. To make this easier, we’ve added a Beverages Menu on your in-game PC so you can manage drink options with ease and keep every customer satisfied.

2. Cart Item Counter

Tracking your purchases just got easier. A new item counter is now displayed in your cart for both Ingredients and Beverages menus. This is an early version of the feature and will be further refined in upcoming updates.

3. Display Setting Update

We’ve resolved an issue where the game would always open in fullscreen mode. Now your chosen display settings, including windowed or fullscreen, will be remembered every time you play.

As part of our commitment during Early Access, we always open to all feedback and suggestions to make this game as mature as possible. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts. 🦐🥘

And, if you’re enjoying the game, we’d love to hear your thoughts in a Steam review! It really helps us grow and improve the experience for all.

Thank you for being part of the community.

Cheers! 🧑🏻‍🍳