today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.
- Events: Improved focus mechanism when clicking on highlighted targets in event goals that correspond to a quest item location.
- Expeditions: Small Relay Station technology can no longer be unlocked on Expeditions as the building was abandoned during Early Access.
- Tutorial: Improved ping mechanism for highlighting an expedition site to gain Knowledge during Tutorial
- Audio: Fixed an error that occurred when vehicles were driving at the outer edges of the map.
- UI: Energy can no longer be looted from ruins.
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9337.26653 #a794b8682
