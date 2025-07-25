 Skip to content
Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.



  • Events: Improved focus mechanism when clicking on highlighted targets in event goals that correspond to a quest item location.
  • Expeditions: Small Relay Station technology can no longer be unlocked on Expeditions as the building was abandoned during Early Access.
  • Tutorial: Improved ping mechanism for highlighting an expedition site to gain Knowledge during Tutorial
  • Audio: Fixed an error that occurred when vehicles were driving at the outer edges of the map.
  • UI: Energy can no longer be looted from ruins.


Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9337.26653 #a794b8682

