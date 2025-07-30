- The Arenas have been given a fresh coat of paint!
- Improved the “Contact Us” button
- Pressing the Escape key should now correctly exit menus across the game
- Search bar should now be visible when making trades
2.11.32.PC2 - Adventures
Update notes via Steam Community
General Notes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3411831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update