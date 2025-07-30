 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19358468 Edited 30 July 2025 – 13:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General Notes
  • The Arenas have been given a fresh coat of paint!
  • Improved the “Contact Us” button
  • Pressing the Escape key should now correctly exit menus across the game
  • Search bar should now be visible when making trades

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3411831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link