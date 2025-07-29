The wait is over. Uprising, the massive new expansion for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, is officiallyThis DLC introduces a full-style,campaign that puts you in command of the Resistance acrossin the post-apocalyptic United States. With no scripted paths and, every decision you make, every battle you win or lose, shapes the course of the war.You’ll clash with the unpredictable, who thrive in chaos and strike when sectors are left isolated. Face off against the relentless war machine of, always expanding and always hunting. Watch for the, a ruthless paramilitary force with its own agenda. Support the struggling, your last true allies in this war-torn world. And deal with the enigmatic, whose advanced tech may be the key to turning the tide, if you can gain their trust.Raid Marauder strongholds, scavenge vehicles, and recruit new troops to reinforce your army. From high-level planning on the sector map to intense tactical combat on the ground, Uprising hands you full control of the fight ahead.Build your army. Command your front. The Resistance is counting on you.v1.07.1145

Additions