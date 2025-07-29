This DLC introduces a full sandbox-style, rogue-like campaign that puts you in command of the Resistance across 22 dynamic sectors in the post-apocalyptic United States. With no scripted paths and multiple factions acting on their own, every decision you make, every battle you win or lose, shapes the course of the war.
You’ll clash with the unpredictable Marauders, who thrive in chaos and strike when sectors are left isolated. Face off against the relentless war machine of Legion, always expanding and always hunting. Watch for the Cartel, a ruthless paramilitary force with its own agenda. Support the struggling Movement, your last true allies in this war-torn world. And deal with the enigmatic Integrators, whose advanced tech may be the key to turning the tide, if you can gain their trust.
Raid Marauder strongholds, scavenge vehicles, and recruit new troops to reinforce your army. From high-level planning on the sector map to intense tactical combat on the ground, Uprising hands you full control of the fight ahead.
Build your army. Command your front. The Resistance is counting on you.
v1.07.1145
Additions
New Uprising Conquest Mode added.
New achievements added.
Autosaves every 20 minutes on Uprising DLC sectors
"Enable quicksaves" option added to custom difficulty settings for Uprising DLC. You can enable it to make quick saves on all missions (Only two quicksaves can exist at once).
5 new music tracks have been added to the OST
Changed files in this update