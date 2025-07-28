Greetings, Survivors!In the previous bugfix update, we started updating the game's Save System. The autosave logic was updated and now we are taking another step with making the save files smaller and quickly accessible for deletion. Some other popular bugs were fixed, too.
Changelog
- The Save Files compression has been enabled and Map Data is now serialized as bytes. Saves will take less disk space now and should load up faster.
- "No Path" red line indicators have been added. Clicking on the building with the No Path icon will show you where the locked Workers are who cannot access your buildings.
- A new button has been added to the Emblem Customization panel, which directly opens the corresponding emblem folder.
- A new button has been added to the Load Game panel, which directly opens the corresponding save folder. You can now easily delete your older save files.
- The maximum angle at which the Vehicle can drive has been changed from 60 degrees to 70 degrees. Some other changes have also been introduced to reduce the risk of the Vehicle getting stuck in Terrain Elevation.
- Fixed an issue with Vehicles built/modified in the Car Workshop sometimes spawning vertically on the terrain.
- Fixed an issue caused by exchanges with squads that don't exist anymore due to the squad split.
- Fixed an issue caused by loading the game instantly after starting the autosave.
- Fixed an issue with Squads on expeditions sometimes being impossible to click.
- Fixed an issue with Squads sometimes having issues with creating a path to the tile on the expeditions.
- Some other most popular exceptions have been fixed.
Regarding the "No Path" red line - when analyzing various cases of inaccessible buildings, we have noticed that most of the time the issue lies with the workers being locked in one of the shelters. We hope that this change will allow you to quickly identify the problem within your Zone and remove the obstacles that are blocking your workers from leaving their positions.
Upcoming Schedule
We plan to launch a small contest this week. Expect more details in the upcoming announcement. Then, in the second part of August, we want to show you the Major Update #5 preview, showcasing all the exciting content coming to Infection Free Zone. Do you have any predictions regarding what's coming next? Stay tuned for more info soon!
Best regards,
Jutsu Games Team
