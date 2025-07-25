The Early Access version of Isekai: I'm an FPS Hero... has just launched – and this is only the beginning.

Your feedback is incredibly important to us – join our Discord or share your thoughts on the Steam discussion forum.

What awaits you:

fast-paced FPS action with a bullet hell twist

real challenges, especially on Hard difficulty

a combat system based on rank and progression – the higher your level, the stronger the demons

a unique storyline featuring goddesses, summoning, and online shopping

a cute world slowly consumed by chaos – and only you can stop it

Looking for adrenaline, humor, and an unconventional story?

Dive into Isekai today. Buy now on Steam and join the players who took up the challenge.

Join us on Discord