 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19358317 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:13:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Early Access version of Isekai: I'm an FPS Hero... has just launched – and this is only the beginning.
Your feedback is incredibly important to us – join our Discord or share your thoughts on the Steam discussion forum.

What awaits you:

  • fast-paced FPS action with a bullet hell twist

  • real challenges, especially on Hard difficulty

  • a combat system based on rank and progression – the higher your level, the stronger the demons

  • a unique storyline featuring goddesses, summoning, and online shopping

  • a cute world slowly consumed by chaos – and only you can stop it

Looking for adrenaline, humor, and an unconventional story?
Dive into Isekai today. Buy now on Steam and join the players who took up the challenge.

Join us on Discord

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link