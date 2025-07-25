 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19358309
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Dear Executives!

We're rolling out a small patch before our summer break, addressing issues you've helpfully brought to our attention on Discord.

🐞 BUGFIXES

  • Localization Key Issues: Resolved missing localization keys, particularly for new players experiencing telemetry-related text omissions.

  • Missing CJK Characters: Fixed an issue where some Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese characters were appearing as squares (🗌). All characters should now display correctly.

  • General Localization Improvements: Corrected several poorly translated strings thanks to your detailed feedback, enhancing the overall in-game text quality.

⚖️ BALANCING ADJUSTMENTS

  • Premium Feature Affinities: A keen-eyed player noticed that the premium feature affinities for "Superhero" and "Supernatural" were accidentally swapped. This has been corrected, and their respective affinities are now as intended.

🎥 See you on the red carpet,
The Dev Team

