๐Ÿ‘ทโ€โ™€๏ธ Hi Junkyard fans! ๐Ÿ‘ทโ€โ™‚๏ธ

๐Ÿ”ธ Added the ability to reposition machines โ€“ take full control of your scrapyard layout!๐Ÿ”ธ Added more detailed item descriptions โ€“ now includes item condition.๐Ÿ”ธ Removed trees from the scrapyard โ€“ for better clarity and visibility.๐Ÿ”ธ Optimized object loading system โ€“ smoother gameplay performance.๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bug where UI text would remain on screen unintentionally.๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed issue with incorrectly highlighted vehicles.๐Ÿ”ธ Improved item type classification.๐Ÿ”ธ Crushed car color now reflects the original paint of the vehicle.๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bug preventing automatic transfer from cart to crusher.๐Ÿ”ธ Improved localization and translations.๐Ÿ”ธ Reordered buttons in the pause menu for better clarity.๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bug allowing car bodies to be stored in cart.โคต๏ธโคต๏ธโคต๏ธโ—๏ธ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: โ—๏ธDo it via discord ๐Ÿ“ขOr via the Steam discussion๐Ÿ“ข