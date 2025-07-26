👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️

🔸 Added the ability to reposition machines – take full control of your scrapyard layout!🔸 Added more detailed item descriptions – now includes item condition.🔸 Removed trees from the scrapyard – for better clarity and visibility.🔸 Optimized object loading system – smoother gameplay performance.🔸 Fixed bug where UI text would remain on screen unintentionally.🔸 Fixed issue with incorrectly highlighted vehicles.🔸 Improved item type classification.🔸 Crushed car color now reflects the original paint of the vehicle.🔸 Fixed bug preventing automatic transfer from cart to crusher.🔸 Improved localization and translations.🔸 Reordered buttons in the pause menu for better clarity.🔸 Fixed bug allowing car bodies to be stored in cart.⤵️⤵️⤵️❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️Do it via discord 📢Or via the Steam discussion📢