We all love freedom, which is why we want to give you as much of it as possible! From now on, you will be able to customise your space – create the Junkyard of your dreams!🎥 In addition, we have been working on many other things. Here is the complete changelog:
🎮 Gameplay:
🔸 Added the ability to reposition machines – take full control of your scrapyard layout!
🔸 Added more detailed item descriptions – now includes item condition.
🔸 Removed trees from the scrapyard – for better clarity and visibility.
🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔸 Optimized object loading system – smoother gameplay performance.
🔸 Fixed bug where UI text would remain on screen unintentionally.
🔸 Fixed issue with incorrectly highlighted vehicles.
🔸 Improved item type classification.
🔸 Crushed car color now reflects the original paint of the vehicle.
🔸 Fixed bug preventing automatic transfer from cart to crusher.
🔸 Improved localization and translations.
🔸 Reordered buttons in the pause menu for better clarity.
🔸 Fixed bug allowing car bodies to be stored in cart.
