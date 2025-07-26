 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19358246 Edited 26 July 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️


We all love freedom, which is why we want to give you as much of it as possible! From now on, you will be able to customise your space – create the Junkyard of your dreams!🎥 In addition, we have been working on many other things. Here is the complete changelog:

🎮 Gameplay:
🔸 Added the ability to reposition machines – take full control of your scrapyard layout!



🔸 Added more detailed item descriptions – now includes item condition.
🔸 Removed trees from the scrapyard – for better clarity and visibility.

🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔸 Optimized object loading system – smoother gameplay performance.
🔸 Fixed bug where UI text would remain on screen unintentionally.
🔸 Fixed issue with incorrectly highlighted vehicles.
🔸 Improved item type classification.
🔸 Crushed car color now reflects the original paint of the vehicle.
🔸 Fixed bug preventing automatic transfer from cart to crusher.
🔸 Improved localization and translations.
🔸 Reordered buttons in the pause menu for better clarity.
🔸 Fixed bug allowing car bodies to be stored in cart.



⤵️⤵️⤵️
❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️

Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/


How can you support Junkyard Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much!


Have fun 🚚
Junkyard Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3339331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link