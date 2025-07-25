Vital Issues Fixed
Fixed the issue where the combination of the card \[Meticulous Plan] and hero skill \[Raid Mastery] caused a crash.
Fixed the issue where the ban slots didn't gradually increase with the progress of the game. In Rogue mode, the Tier Master has 3 ban slots, and the Tier Legend has 5 ban slots (it's recommended to start a new game, as old save files may have the ban slots not increase as expected).
Fix
Fixed the issue where the hero \[Deep Space] sometimes stacked \[Full Firepower] even after taking damage.
Fixed the issue where the equipment \[Rabbit Dagger] lifesteal effect carried over to the next battle.
Fixed the issue where the hero skill \[Precision Strike] did not work.
Fixed the issue where the hero skill \[Ambush] did not trigger correctly.
Fixed the error caused by certain version rules.
Fixed the UI display error during battle.
Fixed the issue where free options couldn't be selected when the training points were negative.
Fixed the issue where basic cards appeared in the card replacement room.
Fixed the issue where the hero skill \[Outnumbered] didn't work.
Fixed the issue where self-equipped skills didn't match the hero during the expansion of the hero pool.
Fixed localization text issues.
Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations
BP phase now shows full current version info (game rules, pacing rules, equipment).
Fixed difficulty level 4 in Rogue mode: the count is now reduced by 1.
Added one more free purchase for getting hero skill training, changing cards, and expanding the hero pool in Rogue mode.
Adjusted the difficulty curve.
Adjusted the probability distribution of hero skill levels offered in the trainings.
Adjusted the training point cost for unlocking slots in the Extra Trainings.
Slightly reduced the cost to upgrade to Champion/Legend level.
Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations
Fixed the issue where the hero skill \[Repair on the Fly] did not increase the modification proficiency.
In the training session, the player card is currently not available for purchase, but it will be added later.
Changed depots in beta branch