Update following the FLIP! I had the honor of receiving the JURY AWARD. I'm so happy! I received a lot of feedback over the three days of game presentations, and the jury gave me constructive comments that will help me make major choices for future updates. Here is a first series of changes that don't add any content but improve the gaming experience:
Improvements and gameplay comfort:
• Better synchronization and more flexibility in rhythm mechanics
• Super attack every 8 beats: The player can move while pressing \[JUMP] to validate the super attack (several players move continuously and were unable to launch the 5-beam special attack).
• Once injured, if the player can't get up in time after three hits, it get up automatically.
• The color gauge no longer decreases if you stay still.
• Pressing A during transitions between levels increases the color gauge.
Fixes:
• The player often fall through platforms while falling. This has been fixed!
• The "press A" prompt every 8 beats wasn't displayed when in the air. This has been fixed!
• The 2 Giant Circular Saw levels: Improved timing and level flow.
• Ladybug Mini-boss: Fixed the last phase where some spike balls would randomly launch.
• Chains no longer target enemies which can only be destroyed with the super beam.
• The music would sometimes cut out when returning to the main menu.
Visual Effects:
• Platforms dance and flash, like in "Crypt of the Necrodancer" 😊
• Jolting effect when landing on platforms
• Jumping between levels no longer displays a lag on levels with giant circular saws.
• Various improvements (smoke effect at the base of musical beams, more colorful platforms in the level with rings)
Changed files in this update