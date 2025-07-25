Update following the FLIP! I had the honor of receiving the JURY AWARD. I'm so happy! I received a lot of feedback over the three days of game presentations, and the jury gave me constructive comments that will help me make major choices for future updates. Here is a first series of changes that don't add any content but improve the gaming experience:

Improvements and gameplay comfort:

• Better synchronization and more flexibility in rhythm mechanics

• Super attack every 8 beats: The player can move while pressing \[JUMP] to validate the super attack (several players move continuously and were unable to launch the 5-beam special attack).

• Once injured, if the player can't get up in time after three hits, it get up automatically.

• The color gauge no longer decreases if you stay still.

• Pressing A during transitions between levels increases the color gauge.

Fixes:

• The player often fall through platforms while falling. This has been fixed!

• The "press A" prompt every 8 beats wasn't displayed when in the air. This has been fixed!

• The 2 Giant Circular Saw levels: Improved timing and level flow.

• Ladybug Mini-boss: Fixed the last phase where some spike balls would randomly launch.

• Chains no longer target enemies which can only be destroyed with the super beam.

• The music would sometimes cut out when returning to the main menu.

Visual Effects:

• Platforms dance and flash, like in "Crypt of the Necrodancer" 😊

• Jolting effect when landing on platforms

• Jumping between levels no longer displays a lag on levels with giant circular saws.

• Various improvements (smoke effect at the base of musical beams, more colorful platforms in the level with rings)