Hi, everyone. Welcome to the last developer's diary of July.This month is a month of sorrow. I attended four funerals, one after another.This week started with my grandmother's funeral following my grandfather's funeral last week. And more content about them has been added to the game. They now appear in an apartment in No.181 River Road, just as they once lived in real life. My grandfather often helped whoever sought his help. Thus, in the game, he can provide free healing. There are also some bunnies in his study. That's another story from my childhood. (Well, unfortunately, in real life, those bunnies had long gone.) My grandmother had a habit of growing vegetables wherever she lived. Thus, in the game, even in an apartment building, you can find her vegetable plots outside the room. They were very traditional people who lived in a very traditional village. Thus, a lot of traditional Taoism rituals were taken. That's quite exhausting.Right after my grandmother's funeral, I found that the next day was my old high school principal's funeral. The old principal of Jiading No. 1 High School passed away this month, too.But this time, it is different. From my memory of him, there was no sorrow but a war cry.Thus, to honor my old high school principal, even though there were so many deaths, I shall end this month with a war cry.Jiading No. 1 High School was the best school in the entire Jiading District until the Big Four universities established their affiliated high schools in Jiading. It was established in 1926. Each student must have a rather high score on the High School Entrance Exam to be qualified to enroll. Thus, we were the best among the best students that Jiading District can offer.Yet, that's still far from enough to enroll in good universities through the University Enroll Exam. All the past glories were just a starting point for another war in our lives. Such is the education system in China.Xu Rong was the principal of my class, the Class of 2007. Although he didn't directly teach any of us, he was always with us. There was one of his most famous (or infamous, depending on different perspectives) speeches before we graduated to attend the University Entrance Exam.That speech is "Men Shall Strengthen Their Essence, Qi, and Spirit." We were all summoned to the playground under the sun, and it was more than 35 degrees Celsius. That was his mobilization call to all his soldiers and generals. At the start, it may just sound like a speech to encourage people to develop moral, physical, and wisdom to the full extent. But, soon, it turned into something more. We were reminded who we were. We are the No. 1. We are the elite. We are the ones denied addictions, short-term happiness, and mediocrity to fight, win, and successfully enroll in this high school. We are the ones who shall fight or die for the glory in another war. We are the ones who will own the future. We are the ones who will annihilate any obstacles that dare to stand between us and our dreams. This may not be Sparta. But this is the No.1 High School!Even after 20 years, I may have forgotten many things. I still remember the echo of that speech. Let others call us elitists. Let others call us emotionless study machines. Let others call us cold-blooded bastards. Let others call us Fascists. That is how we win wars. And so we did. Many of us not only got enrolled in the best universities in China, but we also achieved more in the following years. The alumni association of the No.1 High School can be called a real-life secret society. We hold various important positions, especially in this town. (The Town of Liu in the game is basically a mirror of Jiading. Liu is the ancient name of Jiading, and you can see I have put many of my classmates in the game, which may sometimes reflect their positions.)This is the legacy of my old principal. Now that he is gone. His legacy remains. His legacy includes more than 18,000 of his students during his tenure as the principal.OK, so, how do I honor him in the game content?Well, since he said men shall strengthen all different aspects of their lives.So, this week, we got eight more new accessory items that can bring benefits to various aspects of character attributions.Ankle Weights can give you more battle experience at the cost of your reduced MP.Cheap Rosary enhances your faith, allowing you to generate more devotion when praying.Cut-resistant gloves increase your bleeding resistance.Fight Handbands are quite common among people who show their determination to achieve something, such as fighting for a university entrance exam. Spiritually, it increases your resistance to sleep. One of my high school classmates once said, "Look at those weaklings! They do not even enjoy the beauty of sunrises after an entire night of study! How can we even lose to them?" Yes, we were all madmen back then.Oh, divine pencils. There were so many stories about them. We all have questions for which we do not know the answers during exams. So, sometimes, we just imbue our pencils with magic powers, rotate them randomly, and let them show us the correct choice. Sometimes, it even works, and there is no way to prove that we are cheating. It's all magic if one believes so. In the game, it's an item that increases critical hit rates.Elbow pads are quite common among those who participate in very manly sports competitions. Sometimes, people do dangerous things just to play cool in front of the girls. Thus, sometimes, such protective gear is mandatory. Oh well, we were all silly, hot-headed high school students once. In the game, it increases your physical defense.Fitness Bracelets are another sports gear. It makes things simple and gives a more scientific feeling as if whoever can execute the exercise plans displayed on it can become healthier. However, it's ultimately dependent on the one who wears it. Some may forget all their big, ambitious plans they made at the beginning within a few weeks when they have other things to be busy with. In the game, it increases your max HP.Those toy rings were just some colorful rings that people believe have magic. Just like some people play tarot to predict exams, if anything can improve one's score, people will try everything. Even supernatural methods. This is just an example. Let's not talk about everyone's weird rituals. Those can always be used as blackmail material. :DIn the game, those rings can increase your max MP.In addition to those accessories, I also added four new group healing/status recovery items in the game, as previously those items were relatively rare.It may not look like much. But it's all about agency and choices. All the battles can be seen as open-book exams. Sometimes, you can use brutal force to conquer them. Sometimes, you can play smart to prepare certain spells, items, or pets to counter them. (For example, if you figure out how to use Spirit of Mirror, you can turn the Boss fight against Ishida into a dirt-cheap fight.) As a game with a lot of freedom, it's all up to you. But those items as choices need to be there.Of course, I shall also introduce another new Boss.The Censor Breaker is a unique Router. It has three unique skills and can summon other Routers to join the battle. It will appear in Dana's storyline, which also received some updates this week. For now, you can test your might against it via Wonderland Travel Agency's random dungeons.Throughout the game's more than 21 years of history, there have been many losses.There is a commissar in Warhammer 40k who once said,There will be a day when there is no one else left, and you are alone on the battlefield. You shall not cower. You shall not quit. You shall never stop. You will bear witness to your own strength. You will fight and die. This is our duty, and we will deliver it.Today is not that day.Today we stand undefeated!Today, NEOLITHIA is still evolving!Let us wade into the blood of the fallen. Our destiny still awaits ahead of us until it's our time to ascend into Valhalla. Until then, we fight!This week's full update log:20250721English##########Content################[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandfather is now at this location.[No. 181 River Road] An NPC based on my grandmother is now at this location.[No. 181 River Road]Since my grandmother liked to grow vegetables wherever she lived, there are now some vegetable plots outside their room. (Vegetables will grow automatically.)简体中文##########Content################【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖父的NPC【清河路181号】加入了一个基于我祖母的NPC【清河路181号】因为祖母生前基本上会在任何住的地方附近种地。所以他们的房间外还加入了一片菜地。（菜会自己长出来的。）20250723English##########Content################[Item]New Item: Fitness Bracelet[Item]New Item: Ankle Weights[Item]New Item: Fight Headband[Item]New Item: Elbow Pad[Item]New Item: Toy Ring[Item]New Item: Cut Resistant Gloves[Item]New Item: Cheap Rosary[Item]New Item: Divine Pencil[Shopping]Various clothes vendors now sell Fight Headbands and Elbow Pads[Loot]Aten Cultists may now drop Cheap Rosaries[Loot]Buddhist Monks may now drop Cheap Rosaries[Loot]Businessmen may now drop Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, and Divine Pencils[Loot]Businessmen in Liu will also drop Fight Headband[Loot]Crazed Workers, Crazed Senior Workers, Crazed Foremen may now drop Elbow Pads, Cut Resistant Gloves, Fight Headbands, and Ankle Weights[Loot]Dark Alley Gangsters may now drop Cheap Rosaries, Elbow Pads, Cut Resistant Gloves, Fight Headbands, and Ankle Weights[Loot]Shaded Dark Alley Gangsters may drop shaded versions.[Loot]Firemen may now drop Cut Resistant Gloves[Loot]Random bandits may now drop Elbow Pads[Loot]Nuns may now drop Cheap Rosaries[Loot]Shaded agents may now drop shaded versions of Elbow Pads and Fitness Bracelets.[Loot]Shaded researchers may now drop shaded versions of Fitness Bracelets and Toy Rings.[Loot]Random zombies may now drop Cheap Rosaries, Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, Divine Pencils and Toy Rings.[Loot]Random girls in Liu may now drop Fitness Bracelets, Divine Pencils and Toy Rings.[Loot]Hentai Exhibitionists may now drop Ankle Weights[Loot]Howard Houseguards may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Random Mercenaries may now drop Elbow Pads.[Loot]Random Miners may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Nise Heavy Soldiers may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Katan Outlaws may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]Police Officers may now drop Elbow Pads and Cut Resistant Gloves.[Loot]The Possessed may now drop Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, Divine Pencils and Toy Rings.[Loot]The Homeless and Crazed Survivors may now drop Cheap Rosaries, Fitness Bracelets, Elbow Pads, Ankle Weights, Fight Headband and Toy Rings.##########System################[Attribution]Max HP and Max MP will not be turncat after calculating the endurance and magic modifiers. (Previously, it was turncat before.)简体中文##########Content################【物品】新物品：健身手环【物品】新物品：脚踝负重带【物品】新物品：奋斗头带【物品】新物品：护肘【物品】新物品：玩具戒指【物品】新物品：防割伤手套【物品】新物品：廉价念珠【物品】新物品：占卜铅笔【购物】各种服装商人现在会贩卖奋斗头带和护肘【掉落物】阿腾邪教徒现在可能掉落廉价念珠【掉落物】和尚现在可能掉落廉价念珠【掉落物】打工人现在可能掉落健身手环、护肘、占卜铅笔【掉落物】疁城的打工人还可能掉落奋斗头带【掉落物】发狂的工人、发狂的高级工人、发狂的工头现在可能掉落护肘、防割伤手套、奋斗头带、脚踝负重带【掉落物】暗巷帮派成员现在可能掉落廉价念珠、护肘、防割伤手套、奋斗头带、脚踝负重带【掉落物】被暗影侵蚀的暗巷帮派成员会掉落被暗影侵蚀的版本。【掉落物】消防员现在可能掉落防割伤手套【掉落物】随机的强盗现在可能会掉落护肘【掉落物】修女现在可能掉落廉价念珠【掉落物】被暗影侵蚀的特工现在可能掉落被暗影侵蚀的护肘和健身手环。【掉落物】被暗影侵蚀的研究员现在可能掉落被暗影侵蚀的健身手环和玩具戒指。【掉落物】僵尸现在可能掉落廉价念珠、健身手环、护肘、占卜铅笔、玩具戒指。【掉落物】疁城的随机少女可能掉落健身手环、占卜铅笔、玩具戒指。【掉落物】变态暴露狂现在可能掉落脚踝负重带【掉落物】霍华德家族守卫现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】随机的雇佣兵现在可能掉落护肘【掉落物】随机的矿工现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】尼斯重装士兵现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】卡坦法外狂徒现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】警察现在可能掉落护肘和防割伤手套【掉落物】被附体之人现在可能掉落健身手环、护肘、占卜铅笔、玩具戒指。【掉落物】流浪汉和发狂的幸存者现在可能掉落廉价念珠、健身手环、护肘、脚踝负重带、玩具戒指、奋斗头带。##########System################【属性】最大生命值和最大气力值现在会在计算耐力和魔力的调整值之后计算上下限。（此前是在计算上下限后再计算耐力和魔力的影响。）20250724English##########Content################[Enemy]New Boss: Censor Breaker (It has unique AI strategy and 3 unique skills.)[Wonderland Travel Agency]Machine-Themed locations may now have the Censor Breaker boss.[Shopping]Random generic vendors now sell Fight Headbands, Toy Rings, and Divine Pencil.[Shopping]Bobby's Grocery now sells Elbow Pads, Ankle Weights, Fight Headbands, Toy Rings, and Divine Pencil in both timelines.简体中文##########Content################【敌人】新BOSS：审查突破者（具有独立的决策AI和独有的三个技能）【奇幻之地旅行社】以机械敌人为主题的地点现在可能出现审核突破者BOSS【购物】随机的杂货商现在会贩卖奋斗头带，玩具戒指，占卜铅笔。【购物】鲍勃的杂货店会在两条时间线上都贩卖护肘，脚踝负重带，奋斗头带，玩具戒指，占卜铅笔。20250725English##########Content################[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. You can get an AWP in this part.[Item]New Group Healing Items: First Aid Spray, Antidote Spray, Blood Reactivate Spray, and Clear Mind Spray[Shopping]Samujier Hospital now sells all those new healing items.简体中文##########Content################【达那围城战】剧情继续。在这里，你可以获得一把AWP。【物品】新的群体治疗物品：急救喷雾，解毒喷雾，活血喷雾，醒脑喷雾【购物】萨姆吉尔医院现在会贩卖以上四种新的物品。