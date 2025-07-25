- [x] Added F (open inventory) to customisable keybinds

- [x] Left and right keypad controls

- [x] Defaults do NOT control the player,

- [x] Defaults do NOT control items equipper

- [x] Defaults for item scrolling changed to < and > (comma and full stop)

- [x] Default zoom in/zoom out uses the scroll wheel again

- [x] Change name of employee collector capacity passive effect to be more clear

- [x] Make focus highlight more obvious

- [x] SFX sound channels corrected for:

- [x] electric pickaxe sounds

- [x] Whistle sounds

- [x] game over pop

- [x] Removed an unnecessary collision layer for tilemaplayer.

