- [x] Added F (open inventory) to customisable keybinds
- [x] Left and right keypad controls
- [x] Defaults do NOT control the player,
- [x] Defaults do NOT control items equipper
- [x] Defaults for item scrolling changed to < and > (comma and full stop)
- [x] Default zoom in/zoom out uses the scroll wheel again
- [x] Change name of employee collector capacity passive effect to be more clear
- [x] Make focus highlight more obvious
- [x] SFX sound channels corrected for:
- [x] electric pickaxe sounds
- [x] Whistle sounds
- [x] game over pop
- [x] Removed an unnecessary collision layer for tilemaplayer.
v0.3.0.2
