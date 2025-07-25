 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19358191 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [x] Added F (open inventory) to customisable keybinds
- [x] Left and right keypad controls
- [x] Defaults do NOT control the player,
- [x] Defaults do NOT control items equipper
- [x] Defaults for item scrolling changed to < and > (comma and full stop)
- [x] Default zoom in/zoom out uses the scroll wheel again
- [x] Change name of employee collector capacity passive effect to be more clear
- [x] Make focus highlight more obvious
- [x] SFX sound channels corrected for:
- [x] electric pickaxe sounds
- [x] Whistle sounds
- [x] game over pop
- [x] Removed an unnecessary collision layer for tilemaplayer.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3701131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link