We hope you're enjoying the playtest so far!

Here's a small patch that fixes a few problems and adds text chat, as requested by many of our playtesters!

+ Added: In-game Text Chat

↻ Changed: Default amount of players for match is now 4 instead of 8

↻ Changed: Reduced force of Magnetism for the Wrecking Ball

✓ Fixed: End screen camera and setting of player names

✓ Fixed: Long player names are cut off at the end

✓ Fixed: Negative scaling of attachments wasn’t limited

✓ Fixed: Black player colour

✓ Fixed: Customisations are not movable after loading a prop in customisation screen



