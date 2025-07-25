We hope you're enjoying the playtest so far!
Here's a small patch that fixes a few problems and adds text chat, as requested by many of our playtesters!
+ Added: In-game Text Chat
↻ Changed: Default amount of players for match is now 4 instead of 8
↻ Changed: Reduced force of Magnetism for the Wrecking Ball
✓ Fixed: End screen camera and setting of player names
✓ Fixed: Long player names are cut off at the end
✓ Fixed: Negative scaling of attachments wasn’t limited
✓ Fixed: Black player colour
✓ Fixed: Customisations are not movable after loading a prop in customisation screen
Changed files in this update