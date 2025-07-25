Change:

·When the fief range covers Forest people and Viking villages, the trading among merchants is no longer about exchanging resources for coins, but rather coins for resources, with an exchange rate of 2 gold coins for 1 resource.

(I found this to be a great direction because I have been thinking about how to utilise the positions of various events in the forest to make an influence on the game. Previously, for players, the closer the events were, the better, because it saved running time and made it easier for players to interact. Now there may be some slight tilts. Afterwards, I will also try to design different stages of effects for each event to make the game more interesting.)