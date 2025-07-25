 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19357874 Edited 25 July 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Change:
·When the fief range covers Forest people and Viking villages, the trading among merchants is no longer about exchanging resources for coins, but rather coins for resources, with an exchange rate of 2 gold coins for 1 resource.
(I found this to be a great direction because I have been thinking about how to utilise the positions of various events in the forest to make an influence on the game. Previously, for players, the closer the events were, the better, because it saved running time and made it easier for players to interact. Now there may be some slight tilts. Afterwards, I will also try to design different stages of effects for each event to make the game more interesting.)

