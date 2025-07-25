- Added a story journal with major events and support for custom notes. For now, events are recorded when you discover the first tile of a new level and when you defeat a boss

- Fixed missing translations.

- Fixed Discord link



NOTE: Since this is a new feature, events will start being recorded from your current point in the adventure. For example, if you're already on level 3 and enter through the portal, level 3 events will be registered first.



If you want the journal to reflect the full story chronologically, you should explore from level 1, defeat the boss there, and progress downward through each level.



However, this is not required, since a "Story Order" sorting option has been added to organize entries by the intended narrative sequence.