 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19357813 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Paddleheads!

Let the glorious suffering begin.

It’s here. It’s real. It’s too late to turn back now. Paddle Paddle Paddle has officially launched!

Grab your paddles (and maybe a stress ball), and fling yourself into a physics-powered gauntlet of rage, laughter, and poor life decisions. Whether you're going solo or handing a paddle to your most trusted frenemy — the pain is now public.

Want to suffer in style?

Check out the Jet Set Paddlers bundle!


It includes the base game plus the fabulously over-the-top Paddle Royale DLC, featuring a jet ski, a crown, and a paddle iced-out with fake diamonds and real regret.

Because if you’re going to fail 47 jumps in a row, you might as well look amazing doing it.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/56568/Jet_Set_Paddlers/

Thank you all for the support, the wishlists, the memes, and the patience. We can't wait to see your speedruns, your co-op meltdowns, and your creative use of profanity.

Now paddle forth, brave souls — and may the salt be ever in your favor.

💙 – Mateo & the Assemble Entertainment Crew

Also check-out these fantastic bundles with our friends for more rage and salt:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/56685/A_Game_About_Digging_A_Hole__Paddle_Paddle_Paddle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57153/Handstand_Hank__Paddle_Paddle_Paddle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57159/Unicycle_Pizza_Time__Paddle_Paddle_Paddle/

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link