25 July 2025 Build 19357780 Edited 25 July 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Two leaderboards are added for capturing "Hyper Duo" combo damage data for Training Room and Top Damage, separately from individual characters. ("Hyper Duo" combo damage should no longer populate the leaderboards of the partner that is active when the combo ends, but instead should now populate the shared "Hyper Duo" leaderboards.) Unfortunately I needed to initialize just one more time. Thank you !

