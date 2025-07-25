"Hyper Duo" Leaderboards: Training Room, Top Damage
Update notes via Steam Community
Two leaderboards are added for capturing "Hyper Duo" combo damage data for Training Room and Top Damage, separately from individual characters. ("Hyper Duo" combo damage should no longer populate the leaderboards of the partner that is active when the combo ends, but instead should now populate the shared "Hyper Duo" leaderboards.) Unfortunately I needed to initialize just one more time. Thank you !
