- Drastically reduced muzzle flash Brightness

- Drastically reduced muzzle flash lens-flairs

- Drastically reduced muzzle flash alpha

- Increased muzzle flash flame Opacity

- Increased muzzle flash smoke opacity

- Decreased life span of all muzzle flash sprites, This makes the flash seem more poppy/aggressive with out blinding the player

- Decreased the chance for some of the muzzle flash components to spawn when shooting. making the flash seem more unpredictable.



No changes were made to the Blur Effect when in a full auto fire cycle. This simulates the the concussion and punch on weapons with aggressive muzzle breaks when rapidly firing them.