25 July 2025 Build 19357647 Edited 25 July 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Drastically reduced muzzle flash Brightness
- Drastically reduced muzzle flash lens-flairs
- Drastically reduced muzzle flash alpha
- Increased muzzle flash flame Opacity
- Increased muzzle flash smoke opacity
- Decreased life span of all muzzle flash sprites, This makes the flash seem more poppy/aggressive with out blinding the player
- Decreased the chance for some of the muzzle flash components to spawn when shooting. making the flash seem more unpredictable.

No changes were made to the Blur Effect when in a full auto fire cycle. This simulates the the concussion and punch on weapons with aggressive muzzle breaks when rapidly firing them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
