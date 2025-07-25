The 1.0 update is officially live!
🗡️New Mode
♾️Endless Mode (Unlocked after clearing Floor 20 at Difficulty 5).
New Styles & Items
12 new items (with costume visuals)！
🍕New Food Skills
🔥Ring of Fire: Fireball AoE attack
🌊Sacred Spring: HP regen area
🌸New Features
🏆Leaderboards：Tracks highest Endless Mode floors, weapons & items used
👚Costume Visibility Toggle：Hide/show costume visuals for items bought in dungeons
👗Outfit Customization：Freely combine unlocked costume items at camp
⌛Revamped QTE System：Redesigned degradation event QTE.
⚙️Miscellaneous
👄Goddess story events fully dubbed!
⚡Class Balancing: Passive stats adjusted for new QTE & build systems
📃Hover tips added for secondary stats.
Changed files in this update