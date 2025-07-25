 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19357609 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

The 1.0 update is officially live!​

🗡️New Mode

♾️Endless Mode​ (Unlocked after clearing Floor 20 at Difficulty 5).

New Styles & Items

12 new items​ (with costume visuals)！

🍕New Food Skills

🔥Ring of Fire: Fireball AoE attack

🌊Sacred Spring: HP regen area

🌸New Features

🏆Leaderboards：Tracks highest Endless Mode floors, weapons & items used

👚Costume Visibility Toggle：Hide/show costume visuals for items bought in dungeons

👗Outfit Customization：Freely combine unlocked costume items at camp

⌛Revamped QTE System：Redesigned degradation event QTE.

⚙️Miscellaneous

👄Goddess story events fully dubbed!

⚡Class Balancing: Passive stats adjusted for new QTE & build systems

📃Hover tips added for secondary stats.

Grab it NOW during the Sale!

