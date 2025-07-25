Alpha Net 7.7.7
1 Merge crystals into foreground buildings
2 Crystal mining
3 Gamepad digging rope support
4 Gamepad digging platform support
5 Gamepad digging rope and platform special effects added
6 Fixed platform digging assist misalignment bug
7 Gamepad digging electrical appliance auxiliary display
8 Gamepad electrical appliance digging support
9 Gamepad wire digging assist support
10 Gamepad wire digging support
11 Gamepad wire digging assist support
12 Gamepad plant root digging support
13 Gamepad plant root digging assist support
14 Removed crystal mining code
15 Gamepad wall digging support
16 Gamepad wall digging assist support
17 Added clay wall items
18 Added forest wall items
19 Added spider nest wall items
20 Added beehive wall items
21 Added dungeon wall items
22 Display wall placement grid
23 Load wall synchronization
24 Added special effects for wall mining
25 Registered wall drop items
26 Fixed the bug that the 9cell was not modified when placing the wall locally
27 Fixed the bug that the 9cell was not modified when placing the wall client
28 Fixed the bug that the hammer reported an error
29 Fixed the bug that the controller support was not added to the LAN interface
30 Fixed the bug that the controller support was not added to the Steam room page
Alpha Net 7.7.6
1 Added oil painting drops
2 Adjusted the size of the oil painting placement
3 Adjusted the size of the honeycomb
4 Fixed controller errors
5 Fixed the bug that the Buddha and angel sculptures could not be loaded
6 Fixed the display of the foreground building when mining with the controller
7 Fixed the bug that the foreground building mining with the controller was not deleted
8 Display support for mining with the controller for mid-ground furniture
9 Support for mining with the controller for mid-ground furniture
10 Display support for mining with the controller for background wall decoration
11 Support for mining with the controller for background wall decoration
Changed files in this update