Alpha Net 7.7.7

1 Merge crystals into foreground buildings

2 Crystal mining

3 Gamepad digging rope support

4 Gamepad digging platform support

5 Gamepad digging rope and platform special effects added

6 Fixed platform digging assist misalignment bug

7 Gamepad digging electrical appliance auxiliary display

8 Gamepad electrical appliance digging support

9 Gamepad wire digging assist support

10 Gamepad wire digging support

11 Gamepad wire digging assist support

12 Gamepad plant root digging support

13 Gamepad plant root digging assist support

14 Removed crystal mining code

15 Gamepad wall digging support

16 Gamepad wall digging assist support

17 Added clay wall items

18 Added forest wall items

19 Added spider nest wall items

20 Added beehive wall items

21 Added dungeon wall items

22 Display wall placement grid

23 Load wall synchronization

24 Added special effects for wall mining

25 Registered wall drop items

26 Fixed the bug that the 9cell was not modified when placing the wall locally

27 Fixed the bug that the 9cell was not modified when placing the wall client

28 Fixed the bug that the hammer reported an error

29 Fixed the bug that the controller support was not added to the LAN interface

30 Fixed the bug that the controller support was not added to the Steam room page

Alpha Net 7.7.6

1 Added oil painting drops

2 Adjusted the size of the oil painting placement

3 Adjusted the size of the honeycomb

4 Fixed controller errors

5 Fixed the bug that the Buddha and angel sculptures could not be loaded

6 Fixed the display of the foreground building when mining with the controller

7 Fixed the bug that the foreground building mining with the controller was not deleted

8 Display support for mining with the controller for mid-ground furniture

9 Support for mining with the controller for mid-ground furniture

10 Display support for mining with the controller for background wall decoration

11 Support for mining with the controller for background wall decoration