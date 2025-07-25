Mimic monsters may now spawn in a select few locations.



Opal Charged Birthstone effect has been changed, you now get full fly time plus a 10 second fly time buff for 60 seconds.



Consuming any kind of potion now gives an empty bottle at the end of it.



Empty bottles are a crafting ingredient for Alchemy and needed to craft potions.



Expanded crafting to allow for a third ingredient when crafting.



When using a shovel, if you have unlocked the Lair of Mushy you'll end up there instead of the Lost Tunnels when the teleport triggers.



NOTE: This patch only applies to the full release version and not the demo version.It contains the following:The change to potions is essentially to make it slightly more realistic but to also show you how recycling works!