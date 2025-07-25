It contains the following:
- Mimic monsters may now spawn in a select few locations.
- Opal Charged Birthstone effect has been changed, you now get full fly time plus a 10 second fly time buff for 60 seconds.
- Consuming any kind of potion now gives an empty bottle at the end of it.
- Empty bottles are a crafting ingredient for Alchemy and needed to craft potions.
- Expanded crafting to allow for a third ingredient when crafting.
- When using a shovel, if you have unlocked the Lair of Mushy you'll end up there instead of the Lost Tunnels when the teleport triggers.
The change to potions is essentially to make it slightly more realistic but to also show you how recycling works!
Changed files in this update