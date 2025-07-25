Previously, resources first piled up in the dungeon and had to be carried by porters before they could be used, which caused a lot of stress for players. 💦

We wanted to give the feeling that not only adventurers but also villagers were working hard, but the unintuitive structure and limited transport capacity couldn’t keep up with the game’s resource gains. This led to feedback and many negative reviews. 😭

Now, porters will still appear in the game for visual purposes, but dungeon resources can be used immediately even if the porters do not carry them.

All upgrades related to porters will no longer appear in the game.

Along with this, a small change was made to the tutorial, and instead of increasing porter numbers via the Resource Depot’s Operating Budget, a new stat was added to help grant higher-tier options on gear obtained from dungeons.

(Content to replace the porters in the Resource Depot may be added in the future. 💦)

All resources used on porter-related upgrades have been refunded.

However, because there is a maximum resource capacity, immediately refunding would cause any excess over the cap to be lost. To avoid this, the refunded resources have been placed into a newly created Bank, where players can withdraw them when needed.

The Bank can be found on the right side of the settlement, and all resources that were previously stacked in the dungeon have also been transferred there.

Additionally, when upgrading the Bank’s interest rate, a very small amount of interest will accrue every hour of in-game time based on the amount stored.

Another feature of the Bank is secure resource storage.

Even if you are defeated by bandits, the resources stored in the Bank will not be taken.

One additional change comes with the immediate resource acquisition system.

Previously, resources accumulated in the dungeon, and if the player’s capacity was full, they were transferred only when space opened up. Now, with instant acquisition, any excess resources will be lost.

You might think, “Why not just automatically send the extra resources to the Bank instead of losing them?”

However, the Bank was designed as a refund system and can store far more resources than the Resource Depot. If all overflow automatically went to the Bank, players would have little reason to use the Resource Depot at all, so we chose this design.

We are also working hard on the next update, which will increase the dungeon level cap.

Thank you very much to everyone who has supported the game. 🥰