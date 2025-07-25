Based on player feedback, the following updates have been made to enhance your gaming experience:



## Audio



- Improved overall audio mix for better sound quality.

- Introduced random silence (10-120 seconds) between randomized music tracks.

- Fixed missing audio for plank interactions.

- Added new music pads for an immersive experience.

- Adjusted the 'no resources' sound on the workbench for better feedback.

- Muted fallback sound cues for a smoother audio experience.

- Enhanced the sound effect for hunting arrow shots.

- Fixed the issue with the delay in Audio Player Test.

- Increased music fade duration for saving and beginning play.



## Gameplay



- Fixed the issue where the game would soft lock upon dying.

- NPCs now die correctly and their deaths are displayed in the overview tab.

- Fixed the issue where the campfire would exit abruptly when out of fuel.

- The workbench is no longer visible in the Wiki.

- Fixed issues with fence positioning in the Demo Level.

- Fixed the problem with the Moor water.

- Fixed the issue with VSync in settings.

- Fixed the issue where the toolbox would not update correctly.

- Made changes to face lods for consistent gameplay.

- Players now have a jump sound for better feedback.

- Fixed the issue where animals were not pickable.

- Fixed the issue with the 'wood log quest' lockout.

- Fixed the issue with the Dialog of Gilbert.



## Visuals



- Added additional sticks for better visual representation.

- Updated Logic Driver.

- Fixed fence position in the Demo Level.

- Updated Shader Skin.

- Completed rest of subtitles for better gameplay understanding.

- Fixed the issue with the 'Bow arrow' cancel visibility.

- Fixed issues with 'Fence'.

- Various changes made to Weightpaint for a better look.

- Fixed issues with the 'Stone Wall Foundation'.

- Fixed chopped trees in the Demo Level.



## Bugs



- Fixed the 'alt to dodge' popup at wolf.

- Fixed the issue with the Loadingscreen typo.

- Made minor fixes for a smoother gaming experience.