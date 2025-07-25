Based on player feedback, the following updates have been made to enhance your gaming experience:
## Audio
- Improved overall audio mix for better sound quality.
- Introduced random silence (10-120 seconds) between randomized music tracks.
- Fixed missing audio for plank interactions.
- Added new music pads for an immersive experience.
- Adjusted the 'no resources' sound on the workbench for better feedback.
- Muted fallback sound cues for a smoother audio experience.
- Enhanced the sound effect for hunting arrow shots.
- Fixed the issue with the delay in Audio Player Test.
- Increased music fade duration for saving and beginning play.
## Gameplay
- Fixed the issue where the game would soft lock upon dying.
- NPCs now die correctly and their deaths are displayed in the overview tab.
- Fixed the issue where the campfire would exit abruptly when out of fuel.
- The workbench is no longer visible in the Wiki.
- Fixed issues with fence positioning in the Demo Level.
- Fixed the problem with the Moor water.
- Fixed the issue with VSync in settings.
- Fixed the issue where the toolbox would not update correctly.
- Made changes to face lods for consistent gameplay.
- Players now have a jump sound for better feedback.
- Fixed the issue where animals were not pickable.
- Fixed the issue with the 'wood log quest' lockout.
- Fixed the issue with the Dialog of Gilbert.
## Visuals
- Added additional sticks for better visual representation.
- Updated Logic Driver.
- Fixed fence position in the Demo Level.
- Updated Shader Skin.
- Completed rest of subtitles for better gameplay understanding.
- Fixed the issue with the 'Bow arrow' cancel visibility.
- Fixed issues with 'Fence'.
- Various changes made to Weightpaint for a better look.
- Fixed issues with the 'Stone Wall Foundation'.
- Fixed chopped trees in the Demo Level.
## Bugs
- Fixed the 'alt to dodge' popup at wolf.
- Fixed the issue with the Loadingscreen typo.
- Made minor fixes for a smoother gaming experience.
