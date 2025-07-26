holoReversi ver.1.0.5 Update Now Available!
Here are the details of the update:
▼ Update Contents
New 6×6 Board Added
You can now select the board size before a match.
Enjoy quick and casual matches with the compact 6×6 board!
Turn Limit Adjustments by Board Size
8×8: 30 turns
6×6: 15 turns
▼ Other Changes and Fixes
Casual Match Timeout Removed
Previously, Casual Match waiting timed out after 5 minutes. This timeout has been removed.
Match Found Notifications in Casual Match
When an opponent is found in Casual Match, a sound effect and character voice will now play.
Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!
