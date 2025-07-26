holoReversi ver.1.0.5 Update Now Available!

Here are the details of the update:

▼ Update Contents

New 6×6 Board Added

You can now select the board size before a match.

Enjoy quick and casual matches with the compact 6×6 board!

Turn Limit Adjustments by Board Size

8×8: 30 turns

6×6: 15 turns

▼ Other Changes and Fixes

Casual Match Timeout Removed

Previously, Casual Match waiting timed out after 5 minutes. This timeout has been removed.

Match Found Notifications in Casual Match

When an opponent is found in Casual Match, a sound effect and character voice will now play.

Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!