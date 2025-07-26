 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19357323 Edited 26 July 2025 – 02:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

holoReversi ver.1.0.5 Update Now Available!

Here are the details of the update:

/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_

Update Contents

  • New 6×6 Board Added

　　　You can now select the board size before a match.

　　　Enjoy quick and casual matches with the compact 6×6 board!

  • Turn Limit Adjustments by Board Size

　　　8×8: 30 turns

　　　6×6: 15 turns

Other Changes and Fixes

  • Casual Match Timeout Removed
    　Previously, Casual Match waiting timed out after 5 minutes. This timeout has been removed.

  • Match Found Notifications in Casual Match
    　When an opponent is found in Casual Match, a sound effect and character voice will now play.

/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_

Thank you for your continued support of holoReversi!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3446981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link