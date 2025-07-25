Combat & Abilities Fixes

Fixed abilities having no cooldown for Freja.



for Freja. Fixed abilities breaking in the sewers



in the sewers Fixed issue where abilities from a previous save could carry over to a new one.



to a new one. Fixed some abilities dealing way too much damage .



dealing way . Fixed some abilities dealing no damage .



dealing . Fixed Freja being able to absorb even when no enemies were nearby.



even when no enemies were nearby. Fixed bug where players could grab bosses with sword throw.



with sword throw. Fixed cooldown not updating correctly when switching characters.



correctly when switching characters. Removed Freja’s skills menu .



. Fixed Slime Throw stopping when swapped with Parry using light attack slot.



stopping when swapped with Parry using light attack slot. Fixed absorb tutorial breaking if players swapped light and regular attacks.



breaking if players swapped light and regular attacks. Switching characters now properly resets equipped slimes .



. Fixed Freja unlocking abilities too early in Chapter 2.



in Chapter 2. Fixed Freja receiving a removed ability when absorbing a Gas Slime.



when absorbing a Gas Slime. Fixed Freja not having her sword when entering some chapters.



when entering some chapters. Reduced knockback from critical hits for better combat flow.



Character and Movement Fixes

Fixed bug where the player could become tiny .



. Fixed inaccurate diagonal inputs when using a gamepad.



when using a gamepad. Fixed player becoming invincible at 0 HP.



at 0 HP. Fixed bug where player couldn’t sprint .



. Fixed player being unable to swing in some areas.



in some areas. Fixed player being unable to execute enemies.



enemies. Fixed bug where player floated during the Stallo fight .



. Fixed issue where Freja’s ability was visible when playing as Mud .



. Fixed issues with climbing walls and vines.



Level Progression fixes

Fixed Loading checkpoint in certain areas of the game resulting in a softlock .



in certain areas of the game resulting in a . Fixed softlock when trying to execute two berserkers at the same time.



two berserkers at the same time. Fixed issue where player could leave the troll boss fight early .



. Fixed Freja NPC reappearing after dying during Nattramn cutscene.



after dying during Nattramn cutscene. Fixed berserker getting stuck in walls.



in walls. Fixed defeated enemies reappearing .



. Fixed shortcuts and skips by jumping over ledges.



and by jumping over ledges. Fixed bug in Chapter 2 where players could get stuck after defeating hand enemies .



. Fixed Stag heads incorrectly respawning .



. Removed XP orb drops from Witherarms to balance progression.



Visual bug fixes

Fixed various crashes and visual bugs affecting stability and presentation across the game.



and visual bugs affecting stability and presentation across the game. Fixed shadows not appearing correctly in the sewers.



correctly in the sewers. Fixed borders not displaying properly on non-16:9 aspect ratios.



properly on non-16:9 aspect ratios. Fixed UI disappearing during final boss.



during final boss. Fixed water visual bug in the sewers.



in the sewers. Fixed mud disappearing during the Troll execution scene.



during the Troll execution scene. Fixed missing textures in certain areas.



in certain areas. Fixed visual bug with "Climb Collision Tiles" showing during gameplay and added failsafe.



with "Climb Collision Tiles" showing during gameplay and added failsafe. Fixed water reflections appearing over buildings in the Drowned City.



appearing over buildings in the Drowned City. Fixed missing tiles in Shaman Lair Upper circular area.



in Shaman Lair Upper circular area. Updated control display in menus to reflect gameplay abilities.



Controls and Menu Fixes

Fixed several menu-related bugs , including the pause/skill menu opening during death and ability prices resetting on game restart.



, including the pause/skill menu opening during death and ability prices resetting on game restart. Changed Yes/No order on "New Game" and "Reset Level" to make “Cancel” the default.



on "New Game" and "Reset Level" to make “Cancel” the default. Disabled vibration and muted sounds during reset/migration to avoid lingering effects.



during reset/migration to avoid lingering effects. You can no longer rebind the pause button (fixed PS5 options menu issues).



(fixed PS5 options menu issues). Fixed ability prices resetting when restarting the game.



when restarting the game. Fixed error when trying to save to a full disk.



Environment Fixes

Added missing colliders and collision barriers in various areas to improve player navigation and prevent projectile escapes.



and in various areas to improve player navigation and prevent projectile escapes. Fixed multiple issues with objects and level geometry, including chairs and couches stuck inside walls .



and . Resolved player respawn issues where players could spawn out of bounds in certain locations.



where players could spawn out of bounds in certain locations. Adjusted stall door mechanics to ensure proper destruction based on depth.



to ensure based on depth. Fixed puzzle elements , such as the spin cylinder remaining interactable after completion.



, such as the spin cylinder after completion. Added invisible platforms during the second Gloson charge to prevent players from falling off the map.



Hi everyone!We've just released Patch #1 for Vessels of Decay — this is the first major post-launch update, and it includes a wide range of fixes and improvements across combat, abilities, movement, level progression, environment, and more. This patch improves the overall stability and experience of the game. Some of these changes may seem minor, but together they make a big difference.