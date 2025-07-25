- Improved responsiveness of the jump & boost controls.
- Fixed an issue displaying the hall of fame for the daily challenge.
- Fixed an issue where the "start race" button was not responding in Local Multiplayer.
Update 1.0001
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2715941
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2715942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update