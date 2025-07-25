 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved responsiveness of the jump & boost controls.
- Fixed an issue displaying the hall of fame for the daily challenge.
- Fixed an issue where the "start race" button was not responding in Local Multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2715941
macOS Depot 2715942
