25 July 2025 Build 19357250 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dinosaur Papers received a full background scenery upgrade!
The tower defense game received a scenery upgrade, and the tower build/upgrade panels will be in a static position rather than anywhere else so they don't accidentally go offscreen.
Ocean Hunter is in major WORK IN PROGRESS at the moment

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2371681
  • Loading history…
