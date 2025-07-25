Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue related to Saya’s fishing (she was probably just using the wrong bait)

Beta Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where entering a Soul Room would cause you to be immediately teleported out (vengeful spirits? Who you gonna call?)

Beta Branch Shenanigans

Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas

To do this, just select it as your option by heading over to Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas and selecting the Beta Branch from the drop-down menu. Bear in mind, Agents, you will only be able to play multiplayer with folks on the same Branch as you, and the Beta Branch (as the name implies) is a testing platform meaning likelihood or more disruption.