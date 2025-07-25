Default Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
- Resolved an issue related to Saya’s fishing (she was probably just using the wrong bait)
Beta Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where entering a Soul Room would cause you to be immediately teleported out (vengeful spirits? Who you gonna call?)
Beta Branch ShenanigansAs ever, a quick reminder that if you’d like faster access to fixes, additions, improvements and other improvements, you can join the Beta Branch. To do this, just select it as your option by heading over to:
- Library – Right click Neon Abyss 2 – Properties – Betas
Bear in mind, Agents, you will only be able to play multiplayer with folks on the same Branch as you, and the Beta Branch (as the name implies) is a testing platform meaning likelihood or more disruption.
Anyway, join if you want. Or not, I’m not your dad. See you in the Abyss, nerds.
