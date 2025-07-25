 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19357083 Edited 25 July 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Mark of the Great Merchant effect would trigger and increase the next restock cost without paying the restock cost.

  • Fixed a bug where the Magic Fusion 1-set effect would not apply.

  • Fixed a bug where the Mythic grade gear Heart of Ashes effect (Basic Skill Damage increase also applies to Core Skill Damage) was not applied to Character Stats.

  • Fixed a bug where the Ranked Sales button in the Lyones Shop pop-up in the Retired Successor's Camp could not be tapped with a pad.

