1/ Bug Fixes & Improvements:

• Fixed tutorial getting stuck in the Fishing Village (in some special cases).

• Fixed the chisel mission not being completable when starting a new game or replaying the mission.

• Fixed cooking getting stuck when attempting to cook a second time without selecting a dish. Clicking the stove and then "Cook" will now show a prompt asking the player to select a dish.

• Updated fishing conditions (now requires both a fishing rod and bait; previously, only bait was required).

• Fixed weekend pop-up getting stuck when pressing ESC.

• Fixed satisfaction bar being hidden when Romantic content is enabled.

• Fixed girl profile info not unlocking after reaching the required affection level.

• Fixed gallery files now saved in the same level save folder as save slots, making them easier to locate.

• Fixed some conversations.

• The weekend event skip pop-up is now hidden after the event ends.

• Updated activity tutorial (no longer forces players to click exactly on the highlighted spot).

• Updated player stat display in Socialize (now rounded to 2 decimal places).

• Added day/night lighting to the Student Council and the Library.

• Unlocked Collection images for romantic scenes.

2/ Game balance

• Increased Trait Points gained from performing activities.

• Adjusted opponent strength in Socialize.Character Adjustments:

• Yating: Reduced starting Fortitude. Increased Fortitude, Impact, and Impact Chance in mid to late game.

• Math Teacher: Reduced starting Fortitude, Increased Fortitude in mid to late game.

• Yalin: Increased starting Steadfast.

• Meiling: Increased Fortitude in mid to late game. Fortitude now regenerates per turn.

• Nari: Increased Impact. Fortitude now regenerates per turn.

• P.E. Teacher: Increased Impact. Increased Gaslighting (life drain) in late game.

• Mermaid: Increased Impact. Increased starting Steadfast.

• Yilin: Increased early game Impact. Increased Stress Debuff application.

• Fisherman: Increased early game Impact. Slightly increased Fortitude regeneration per turn.

• Merchant: Increased Impact. Increased Gaslighting (life drain).

• Yueying: Increased Fortitude. Increased Steadfast.

• Principal: Increased Impact. Increased Stress Debuff.



Skill Adjustments:

• Slightly increased power of skill "Aura Barrier"

• Increased power of skill "Stamina Drain"

• Increased power of skill "Solid Reflex"

• Increased power of skill "Steadfast Guard"

